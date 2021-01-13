Consumer Advisory: January 15 is deadline to enroll in health insurance for 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), reminds Coloradans who need individual health insurance (meaning not from an employer) that the deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan for 2021 is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

People who enroll by Jan. 15 will have their health insurance start Feb. 1. Missing this deadline means that those who need coverage will have to wait until 2022, unless they experience certain events in their lives like marriage, birth of a child, divorce or loss of other health insurance (these are called “qualifying life events” that allow enrollment outside of open enrollment). Find more information about these events at Connect for Health Colorado’s website “When can I buy insurance?”

“Health insurance is always critical, but it’s especially urgent in 2021, as having health insurance will cover the costs for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway. “And getting everyone vaccinated will let us beat this pandemic. As always, individual, ACA-compliant plans offer coverage for preventive care, routine care and prescription benefits. They have coverage to protect you and your family if you get sick or injured.”

Colorado individual health insurance consumers can enroll with insurance agents, directly with the insurance companies or through our state’s exchange, Connect for Health Colorado. They can enroll directly on the Connect website connectforhealthco.com, get help by calling 855-752-6749 or find in-person assistance through their statewide network of certified experts at connectforhealthco.com/person-help.

In addition, Connect for Health offers tools such as the Quick Cost & Plan Finder that can help you check if you are eligible for financial assistance and find a plan that fits your needs. About 70% of people applying qualify for financial help. Enrolling through Connect is the only way to receive financial help that can make health insurance more affordable.

According to Connect for Health Colorado, as of Jan. 6, nearly 172,000 had signed up for health insurance during this open enrollment, which surpasses last year’s total for open enrollment.

