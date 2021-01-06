Colorado GOP Statement on Situation at the U.S. Capitol
Greenwood Village, Colorado. — Colorado GOP Chairman Ken Buck released the following statement today regarding the situation at the United States Capitol:
“What has happened at the U.S. Capitol today is disgusting and anti-American. The American people have the right to protest peacefully, but this is not peaceful and it’s not a protest. I condemn this in the strongest terms and urge everyone to stop this madness immediately.
“I want to thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their service and work in keeping members and staff safe.”
