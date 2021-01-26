Byers, ‘Burg tip off season tonight; games available online

| January 26, 2021

Both the Byers and Strasburg High School boys and girls commence the COVID-19 Season B tonight on the hardwood, and while visitors into gyms are limited, both sets of contests can be viewed online.

Byers travels to Kiowa tonight to face off with the host Indians. The varsity girls game is slated to start at 5 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow at 7 p.m. Both games are available to view on the Kiowa Athletics YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrHhgJmTULn01bO-QMj49w.

Both Strasburg varsity teams host Weld Central this evening with the Lady Indians to tip off at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. Online access for both games is available at https://youtu.be/0yey-ah0ulA or by going to the Forever Indians of Strasburg High School page on Facebook and clicking on the link for the YouTube broadcast.

For coverage of both schools’ games and other basketball games and wrestling matches contested through Thursday, Jan. 28, see the Feb. 2 edition of The I-70 Scout.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bennett Town Hall – CLOSED

Town services can be accessed by phone or online

Stronger Building Codes And Other Rules Can Save Homes From Wildfires. Why Doesn’t Colorado Have A Statewide Law Mandating Them? Created

By Michael Elizabeth Sakas, CPR News When the East Troublesome fire hurtled towards Matthew Reed-Tolonen’sRead More

  • Colorado launches new COVID-19 vaccine hotline

  • Byers, ‘Burg tip off season tonight; games available online

  • 2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards will support rehabilitation efforts across Colorado

  • Latest Colorado Outdoors podcast episode discusses backcountry winter safety

  • CPW finds elk herds mainly unaffected by Cameron Peak Fire

  • Colorado begins wolf reintroduction plans OK’d by voters

  • Governor Polis Deploying Colorado National Guard to Washington, D.C. for Presidential Inauguration

  • Governor Polis Statement on CDC’s Recommendation to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine to Include 65 Year Olds or Older

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: