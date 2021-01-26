Byers, ‘Burg tip off season tonight; games available online

Both the Byers and Strasburg High School boys and girls commence the COVID-19 Season B tonight on the hardwood, and while visitors into gyms are limited, both sets of contests can be viewed online.

Byers travels to Kiowa tonight to face off with the host Indians. The varsity girls game is slated to start at 5 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow at 7 p.m. Both games are available to view on the Kiowa Athletics YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrHhgJmTULn01bO-QMj49w.

Both Strasburg varsity teams host Weld Central this evening with the Lady Indians to tip off at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. Online access for both games is available at https://youtu.be/0yey-ah0ulA or by going to the Forever Indians of Strasburg High School page on Facebook and clicking on the link for the YouTube broadcast.

For coverage of both schools’ games and other basketball games and wrestling matches contested through Thursday, Jan. 28, see the Feb. 2 edition of The I-70 Scout.

