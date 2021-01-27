Bennett Town Hall – CLOSED
The Town of Bennett Town Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Thursday, Jan. 28. Town services can be accessed by phone or online. Call (303)644-3249 or visit townofbennett.colorado.gov.
Town of Bennett Municipal Court will still take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Please follow all the current procedures, including remaining outside the building until directed to re-enter.
