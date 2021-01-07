Arapahoe County Co-Hosting Virtual Town Hall About Latest COVID Vaccination News

Adams and Douglas County officials to be joined by Tri-County Health experts

On Thursday, January 7, Arapahoe County will lead a virtual town hall to discuss the latest COVID vaccination developments as they pertain to the counties overseen by the Tri-County Health Department. Officials from Arapahoe County will be joined by leadership from Adams and Douglas counties, and Tri-County Health officials will be on hand to take questions and provide updates.

WHAT: Virtual Town Hall re COVID vaccine developments and latest case data

WHEN: Thursday, January 7, 6:30-7:30pm

WHERE: On the Facebook pages of Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties, as well as of the Tri-County Health Department. Participants can also join via ArapahoeGov.com/TownHall or by calling 855-436-3656.

