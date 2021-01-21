2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards will support rehabilitation efforts across Colorado

These great horned owl chicks went to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program for rehab after their nest tree was cut down.

DENVER – Ten recipients of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s third annual Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants have been announced. The grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state.

“These ten grants reach across the state,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “They include investments to expand rehabilitation facilities for the long-term and funding to help keep existing facilities open to meet public demand.”

“We had more than $48,000 in funding requests but only $16,200 in funding available,” said Jim Guthrie, Program Coordinator for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Program. “There’s a big need out there. A lot of Colorado rehabbers run on shoestring budgets. They put in tremendous personal effort for the love of helping animals recover from accidents or injury.”

“The rehabilitation of Colorado’s wildlife species often happens quietly, by a relatively few number of qualified and licensed professionals around the state,” said John Gale, Chair of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Board. “They provide critical services across a diversity of species – large and small – often at great personal expense. Colorado’s grant program provides important support to wildlife rehabilitators, increasing resources and allowing them to help more animals.”

The work supported through this year’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants includes:

Flight cages and equipment to overwinter bats at the Colorado BatCREW facility in Conifer

Continued construction of a new rehabilitation facility at the SonFlower Ranch in Brighton

Food and medical supplies at the Rocky Mountain WildHeart center in Colorado Springs

Veterinary and medical expenses at the Rocky Mountain Raptor center in Fort Collins

The grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. Funding for the grant program comes primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income. For the first $250,000 raised annually, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers. For many rehabbers, this kind of funding fills a critical gap.

“On behalf of my fellow committee members and Colorado Parks and Wildlife professionals,” said Gale, “I want to extend our appreciation to Colorado taxpayers for their generous donations and continued investment in this highly successful grant program.”

Applications for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards are due each year in early November. For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page.

2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards

Rocky Mountain WildHeart – Colorado Springs

Lynette Carson – Beulah

Colorado BatCREW – Conifer

Emily Davenport – Sedalia

North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation

Wild Bird Rescue – Englewood

Shellee Lawson – Bailey

Rocky Mountain Raptor Program – Fort Collins

SonFlower Ranch Wildlife Rehabilitation – Brighton

Bill Main – Colorado Springs

Caption for photos below: This red-tailed hawk was struck by a vehicle and had severe spinal and head trauma when it was brought to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program for rehab. With time and care it was released back to the wild again.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout