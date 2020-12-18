Vaccine data dashboard to launch at 4 p.m. today
REMOTE, (Dec. 18, 2020): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will launch a data dashboard to track vaccination data today. It will be available at 4 p.m. today at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. The data today will include information about the current phase and how many doses have been administered. It will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
Throughout the pandemic, CDPHE has prioritized data transparency and provides some of the most robust data in the nation and will continue to do the same with vaccine distribution. As providers administer more vaccine doses, CDPHE will be able to add additional data points to this dashboard.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
