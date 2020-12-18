Vaccine data dashboard to launch at 4 p.m. today

| December 18, 2020

REMOTE, (Dec. 18, 2020): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will launch a data dashboard to track vaccination data today. It will be available at 4 p.m. today at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. The data today will include information about the current phase and how many doses have been administered. It will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

Throughout the pandemic, CDPHE has prioritized data transparency and provides some of the most robust data in the nation and will continue to do the same with vaccine distribution. As providers administer more vaccine doses, CDPHE will be able to add additional data points to this dashboard. 

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

CPW seeks public help in catching poacher who illegally killed a moose near Kenosha Pass

FAIRPLAY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help in identifyingRead More

CO Avalanche Info Center Urges Extra Care: Three People Killed in Two Days Linked to Unusually Dangerous Avalanche Conditions

More people die in avalanches in Colorado than any other state, and this year conditions are especially dangerous.

  • Vaccine data dashboard to launch at 4 p.m. today

  • Colorado surpasses 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19

  • Expect lengthy delays on westbound I-70 in Idaho Springs early next week (Dec. 20 – 22) Drivers advised to avoid travel during construction

  • REPORT: Public lands and conservation issues won the West in 2020

  • TROUT DISEASE STUDY PROGRESSING

  • Gov. Polis Urges Colorado Hospitals to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine within 72 Hours of Receipt

  • Colorado’s Electors Meet to Cast Votes for President and Vice President

  • Update on First Gentleman Marlon Reis

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: