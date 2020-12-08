Update on First Gentleman Marlon Reis

DENVER – First Gentleman Marlon Reis was diagnosed with COVID-19 nine days ago and last evening he was admitted to the hospital following shortness of breath and a worsening cough.

The First Gentleman and Governor appreciate all of the kind words and support they have received during this time and continue to urge all Coloradans to do their part to slow the spread of this virus. That means wearing a mask in public, staying six feet from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands regularly.

The First Gentleman has normal oxygen saturation, is in good spirits, and looks forward to returning home soon. He has received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir and he has not required oxygen. Governor Polis is not experiencing any symptoms at this time and will return to public as soon as doctors clear him to be around others. We will continue to provide updates as new information is available.

