This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 PM on Thursday, December 31, 2020

No Advisories are in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area until at least 4 PM Friday, January 1, 2021. Good or moderate air quality conditions are expected.

A weak cold front should decrease fine particulate concentrations Thursday night and result in Good to Moderate air quality and visibility for Friday.

At 2 PM (MST), Thursday, 12/31/2020 the highest AQI value was 69 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, December 31, 2020, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday and Friday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely for locations within the Denver metro area through Friday morning. Within the Denver metro area, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion until noon on Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday and the Good category on Friday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area near busy roadways during peak traffic periods. Please see fine particulate matter above for health recommendations.

Visibility on Friday is expected to be Good.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Thursday, December 31, 2020, 2:00 PM MST

Light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible near small wildfires and prescribed burns around the state.