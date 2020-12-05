STARLINK
Information from Jeffery Allen – The time table tonight foe eastern Colorado to see STARLINK (the string of 60 satellites passing overhead in space to be used for worldwide internet).
Note there are 2 times for 2 strings of satellites – at 5:58 and 6:08 pm
