STARLINK

| December 5, 2020

Information from Jeffery Allen –  The time table tonight foe eastern Colorado to see STARLINK (the string of 60 satellites passing overhead in space to be used for worldwide internet).

Note there are 2 times for 2 strings of satellites – at 5:58 and 6:08 pm 

 

