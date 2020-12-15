Gov. Polis Urges Colorado Hospitals to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine within 72 Hours of Receipt

| December 15, 2020

DENVER –   Governor Polis urged Colorado hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccination within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine.

“Colorado is expecting to begin receiving initial, limited doses of COVID vaccine this week, and we need to be ready to hit the ground running. Our ability to quickly vaccinate prioritized populations and report those doses as administered to the Colorado Immunization Information System is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID vaccine and end this public health crisis. With vaccine distribution plans coming together, I ask that you please affirm that your facility/organization is able to administer the COVID vaccinations within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine,” Governor Polis wrote in a letter to Colorado hospitals. 

 

