First Gentleman Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 Symptoms Monitoring
DENVER – Over the last 24 hours, First Gentleman Marlon Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath on day eight after being diagnosed with COVID.
As a precaution, the First Gentleman has been transported to the hospital for review and treatment. Governor Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time.
The Governor drove the First Gentleman in his personal vehicle to the hospital. We will continue to update the general public as new information is available.
