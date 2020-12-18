E-470 Traffic Advisory Full Weekend Closure of Northbound On Ramp to E-470 from I-70 Access to Northbound E-470 from Smith Rd. and 19th Ave. also Closed

Aurora, CO – As part of the E-470 Road Widening Project, the northbound on ramp to E-470 from I-70 will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, December 18 through 6 a.m. Monday, December 21. This includes access to northbound E-470 from Smith Rd. and 19th Ave.

Traffic accessing northbound E-470 from I-70, 19th Ave. and Smith Rd. will be detoured via southbound E-470 to 6th Pkwy./Stephen D. Hogan Pkwy., then east to enter northbound E-470. Motorists should follow all posted detour signs.

These closures will accommodate full width replacement of the existing expansion joints for the E-470 bridge over Smith Rd. and Union Pacific Railroad. All work is weather dependent.

