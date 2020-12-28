Denver Metro – No Advisories in Effect – No Indoor Burning Restrictions

No Advisories are in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area until at least 4 PM Monday, December 28, 2020. Good or moderate air quality conditions are expected.

High relative humidity and perhaps some light snow will result in Good to Moderate air quality and Weather Excluded visibility on Monday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

At 2 PM (MST), Sunday, 12/27/2020 the highest AQI value was 41 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Sunday, December 27, 2020, 1:15 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and the Good to Moderate range on Monday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates on Monday will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion within the Denver metro area on Monday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Sunday and Monday.

Visibility on Monday is expected to be Weather Excluded due to high relative humidity and perhaps some light snow.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Sunday, December 27, 2020, 1:30 PM MST

Light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible near small wildfires and prescribed burns around the state.

What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to

CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.

Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke:

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. IF VISIBILITY IS LESS THAN 5 MILES IN SMOKE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, SMOKE HAS REACHED LEVELS THAT ARE UNHEALTHY .

Winter High Pollution Advisory Program

The Winter High Pollution Advisory Program is coordinated by the Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Winter season air pollution forecasts are issued daily from October 31 through March 31 at 4 p.m. When conditions warrant, forecasts will include information about Action Days and subsequent indoor burning restrictions.

An Action Day for fine particulates, carbon monoxide or ozone indicates that either current air quality is unhealthy or conditions are expected to worsen later in the day or on the next day. Action Days for air pollutants generally indicate that air quality will be in either the Unhealthy or Unhealthy-for-Sensitive-Groups categories according to the Air Quality Index. Action Days trigger mandatory restrictions that limit indoor burning to approved devices only (see indoor burning below), voluntary driving reductions, and public health recommendations.

An Action Day for Visibility alone indicates that the Visibility Standard Index for visual air quality is expected to be poor on the current or following day. An Action Day for Visibility will trigger mandatory restrictions on indoor burning and voluntary driving reductions for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area only.

When no advisories are issued, air quality is good or moderate and is expected to remain so during the effective period of the forecast. No restrictions are in place.

Additional Information

WHAT IS AN ACTION DAY?: An Action Day for fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone or other pollutants indicates that either current air quality is unhealthy or conditions are expected to worsen later in the day or on the next day. Action Days for air pollutants generally indicate that air quality will be in either the Unhealthy or Unhealthy-for-Sensitive-Groups categories according to the Air Quality Index. Action Days always convey overarching public health recommendations, and, according to season, trigger a variety of mandatory and voluntary pollution prevention measures. For example, during the summer open burning is prohibited when an Action Day for ozone and/or fine particulates is in effect. During the winter, residential burning restrictions are in effect when an Action Day for Visibility is in effect.

For a detailed description of both the AIR QUALITY INDEX and the VISIBILITY STANDARD INDEX please visit https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/brochure.aspx

