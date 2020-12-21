CPW seeks public help in catching poacher who illegally killed a moose near Kenosha Pass

FAIRPLAY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help in identifying the person who killed a moose near Kenosha Pass. Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or a citation being issued in this case.

Wildlife officers found the cow (female) moose carcass on Saturday, Dec. 19. The person who illegally shot it only took the two hind quarters, leaving the rest of its meat to rot. When it was shot there was no active moose or elk hunting season taking place in that region.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act that demonstrates a complete disregard for our state’s wildlife and the parties responsible need to be held accountable,” said District Wildlife Manager Dawson Swanson, who discovered the egregious violation.

CPW is asking the public to call its Denver office at 303-291-7227 if they observed anything suspicious from Dec. 15-18 near Kenosha Pass, or if they know anyone who harvested a moose in the area recently.

To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at *protected email* .

Poaching is a serious and costly crime. It robs legitimate sportspeople of game and fish, robs businesses and taxpayers of revenues generated by hunting and fishing, and robs all of us of a valuable natural resource that makes Colorado so special: our wildlife.

Operation Game Thief is a Colorado Parks and Wildlife program that pays rewards to citizens who turn in poachers. A citizens committee administers reward funds in many poaching cases, which is maintained by private contributions. The board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for flagrant cases like this one of the cow moose.

