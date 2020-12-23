Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: eastern Colorado, including Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca and eastern portions of Las Animas counties. Cities include, but are not limited to Sterling, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Kim, and Springfield.

Advisory in Effect: 10:00 AM MDT, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 to 5:00 PM MDT, Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds are causing areas of blowing dust in parts of eastern Colorado, moving from north to south. The threat for blowing dust will diminish Wednesday evening as winds speeds decrease.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout