State requests input on business best practice certification program draft framework

Today, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is requesting public input on a business best practice certification program draft framework. This proposed state framework builds upon the model program Mesa County has pioneered and has successfully run since the summer.

Members of the public can review the draft certification program details and submit comments through this form. The deadline to submit comments is December 4, 2020.

High disease transmission is occurring across the state and hospital capacity is strained in many regions. Many counties are in Level Red in order to get the virus back down to manageable levels. Therefore the state will first be reviewing several weeks of data from the Mesa pilot to determine if such a program is compatible with the Red level and make a final determination whether red counties are eligible following review of stakeholder input and analysis of how such a program would work within the dial framework.

