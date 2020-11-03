State releases new public health order

REMOTE, (November 2, 2020): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) today released a new public health order with streamlined guidance and clarification on the dial framework. The new public health order is similar to past orders, but integrates Protect Our Neighbors, Safer at Home, and Stay at Home orders together, and it makes a series of technical updates requested by stakeholders. It goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 3.

Among the most significant changes, the public health order:

Updates the dial levels to be identified by color by removing the numbers from the Safer-At-Home levels. This change is intended to be more easily understood by Coloradans already accustomed to existing color-coded warning systems.

Limits gatherings to no more than 10 from no more than 2 households for levels Blue, Yellow, and Orange, and prohibits gatherings for Red.

Specifies that places of worship do not need to use the spacing calculator for seated events, consistent with other sector guidance, in all Safer at Home levels. Seated parishioners should be at least 6 feet apart from other households.

Emphasizes that outdoor worship is always permitted.

Changes indoor event guidance in Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk to be 25% of posted occupancy limit or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Changes outdoor event guidance in Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk to be 25% of posted occupancy limit or 75 people, whichever is fewer.

Includes in-person learning for preschool through grade 12 schools as part of the “Critical Business” definition. This clarifies that local districts are able to make determinations on how to structure the format of education based on local factors.

Finalizes transportation guidance to emphasize the requirement to wear a mask and practice physical distancing while on public transportation.

Defines Stay at Home requirements, clarifying that at this level most activities are significantly curtailed, only allowed in outdoor environments, or prohibited, and noncritical businesses are closed for in-person work or services.

Learn more on this updated capacity chart for all 5 levels.

“We are at a pivotal juncture. We need to change course in November to prevent more Coloradans from getting severely sick. The dial is a critical tool, but regardless of any public health order, we need everyone to step up,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “We need everyone to fully participate in mitigation tactics—like wearing a mask, distancing a minimum of six feet from others, and not interacting with other households—if we are to suppress the spread of COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season.”

