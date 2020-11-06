Redistricting Commissioner Applications Due in 5 Days

Independent redistricting commissions making final push for applications.

Applications for Colorado’s first Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions close on November 10, 2020.

As of November 2, the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission has received 349 applications, and the Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission has received 234 applications. An overview document with demographic information about these applicants is attached, and posted on the commissions’ website. Full listings of applicants for each commission are also available on the website at https://redistricting.colorado.gov/congressional_applicants/ and https://redistricting.colorado.gov/legislative_applicants/

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions were created by Amendments Y and Z in 2018. The amendments anticipated at least 1,050 applicants for each commission, divided somewhat evenly among Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters. Detailed information about the selection process is available on the commissions’ website under “Commissions.”

The 12 members of each commission will be selected from their respective applicant pools by a combination of random draw and review by retired judges and legislative leadership, after vetting by nonpartisan staff to ensure minimum qualifications are met. This process will begin in January 2021, with the full congressional commission selected by March 1, 2021, and the full legislative commission selected by March 16, 2021.

Anyone interested in the redistricting process may sign up for our mailing list via a subscription link on the website. Follow commission staff on Twitter @CORedistricting

