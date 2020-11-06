MED issues Health and Safety Advisory

November 5, 2020 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination on Medical Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by Physician Preferred Products LLC (d/b/a Doc’s Apothecary) . The CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have levels of Total Yeast and Mold above the acceptable limits established in MED Rule 4-115.

DOR has identified Harvest Batches of Medical Marijuana produced by Physician Preferred Products LLC that were confirmed to have failed contaminant testing. These contaminated Harvest Batches are listed below. The Harvest Batches were documented as having been produced on May 20, 2020, July 20, 2020 and August 3, 2020. Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming affected products should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product.

All affected marijuana should have a label affixed to its container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the Medical Marijuana Business that cultivated the marijuana as well as the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana. Patients should check the label on their container of Medical Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) for the following license number and Harvest Batch numbers.

Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility License: 403-01905

Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Harvest Batches: GT05202020F1

BAN07202020F1

TESS07202020F1

GM08032020F2

