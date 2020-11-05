Local Officials to Visit Free COVID Testing Site in Centennial

WHAT: Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Sharpe and Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko will visit the new COVID testing site at Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue in Centennial, near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Peoria Street. The officials will get tested, thank the site workers and answer any questions about this free testing site.

WHEN: Friday, November 6, 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial

BACKGROUND: The testing center opened on Monday, Nov. 2 and offers drive-up screenings seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Recent increases in COVID cases statewide and in Arapahoe County have prompted state public health officials to move the County from Safer at Home Level 1 to Level 2 on the state’s COVID dial dashboard. This imposes further restrictions on residents and businesses that could become more severe if the County is unable to improve upon its COVID rates.

Testing at the Centennial site is open to anyone; no ID, health insurance or appointments are required, but visitors are encouraged to reduce wait times by pre-registering at tinyurl.com/co-15238 before going to the site. Results from the tests will be available within four days.

Maximizing testing options is crucial to tracking the spread of the virus, and the County also has recently added, expanded or reopened testing centers in Aurora and on the Eastern Plains. The Centennial location fills a service gap and is expected to draw residents from nearby locations, including Aurora, Littleton and Douglas County. “We are happy to be able to provide a location that will bring additional testing for Centennial and our surrounding communities. Having a testing site that is free, with no doctor’s order required and close to home or work will provide citizens with the ability to continue to manage their day-to-day lives with more certainty,” says Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko. “I appreciate the partnership between the State of Colorado, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial on making this happen.”

The Centennial testing site is funded by Arapahoe County CARES and run by MAKO Medical Laboratories. For more information or to pre-register for a test, visit TCHD.org.

CONTACTS: Allison Wittern, City of Centennial Communications Director, *protected email* , 303-754-3033; Luc Hatlestad, Arapahoe County PIO, *protected email* , 720-635-9350

