Indians to host 1A quarterfinal 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 20

| November 16, 2020

The schedule for the 1A quarterfinal football between Strasburg and Meeker has been changed to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Winter Field in Strasburg. The date and time of the game were changed after the Nov. 17 edition of The I-70 Scout went to press. The staff of The I-70 Scout and Eastern Colorado News apologizes for the issue and for any inconvenience that was created. For updated postseason information, stay tuned to www.i-70scout.com or the Forever Indians of Strasburg High School page on Facebook.

 

Indians to host 1A quarterfinal 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 20

