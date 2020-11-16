Indians to host 1A quarterfinal 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 20
The schedule for the 1A quarterfinal football between Strasburg and Meeker has been changed to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Winter Field in Strasburg. The date and time of the game were changed after the Nov. 17 edition of The I-70 Scout went to press. The staff of The I-70 Scout and Eastern Colorado News apologizes for the issue and for any inconvenience that was created. For updated postseason information, stay tuned to www.i-70scout.com or the Forever Indians of Strasburg High School page on Facebook.
Link to Strasburg’s Friday Night Game
Here is a link to view the game : https://youtu.be/8RM3QazdUy0
