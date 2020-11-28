In-person vital records services closed
The CDPHE Vital Records Office will be closed to in-person customers beginning Monday, November 30, 2020 until further notice. Customers needing Vital Records services are directed to the following website at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/vitalrecords. Customers with any questions can call (303) 692-2200.
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, CDPHE urges all Coloradans to avoid in-person interactions with people from other households. Coloradans should also wear a mask and physically distance when participating in essential in-person activities that cannot be done remotely.
