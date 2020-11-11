Health of Colorado’s Forests in Jeopardy, But Action Plan Delivers Path Forward

Plan maps Colorado’s priorities in forest stewardship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Nov. 10, 2020 – This year’s record-breaking wildfire season in Colorado is a stark reminder of the need to invest in the health of our forests.

About 10 percent of Colorado’s 24 million acres of forest are in urgent need of action to address forest health, wildfire risk and threats to forested water supplies, at a cost of $4.2 billion, according to the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan, released today by the Colorado State Forest Service.

The CSFS Forest Action Plan provides a road map for Colorado’s forests – and in many ways the future of our way of life in Colorado. The Action Plan contains an in-depth analysis of the trends affecting forests in Colorado, as well as solutions and guidance on how to improve forest health and resiliency.

“Our forests are essential to our way of life, and they provide us with priceless benefits. However, we cannot take them for granted,” said Michael Lester, State Forester and Director of the Colorado State Forest Service. “This proactive Forest Action Plan lays the groundwork for critical investments that will enhance the health of Colorado’s forests for current and future generations.”

Rooted in Science, Collaboration

The Forest Action Plan provides a strategic framework, as well as goals and strategies, for improving the health of Colorado’s forests, organized into six themes: