Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19

| November 30, 2020

DENVER –  Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gov. Polis signed an extension of an Executive Order authorizing the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to make a one-time direct cash stimulus payment to Coloradans who have faced particular hardship due to COVID-19.

Gov. Polis extended an Executive Order concerning changes to 2020 election activity which will continue to allow election-related work to proceed safely and without interruption to the Secretary of State’s operations. 

Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order extending the State’s disaster declaration. 

Gov. Polis also amended and extended an Executive Order regarding directives for the COVID-19 Dial Framework so that it reflects amendments made to Public Health Order 20-36, including the addition of Level Purple.  

Related News

