Governor Polis Declares November as “Hire a Veteran First Month”

(DENVER) — Governor Jared Polis has declared November “Hire A Veteran First” Month. With Veterans Day on November 11, the entire month of November has long been a time to honor Colorado veterans and ensure they have opportunities to succeed in a post-military life.

Although the national unemployment rate for veterans is 6.4 percent, a deeper dive into unemployment statistics for this population reveals that unemployment remains a key issue facing veterans. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country, the unemployment rate for younger veterans stands at 9.4 percent and the unemployment rate for Black veterans is 7.8 percent, notably higher than the rate for white veterans (6.1 percent).

Military Times reports that “while veteran unemployment is trending down in recent months, we shouldn’t necessarily take comfort.” It is concerning that veterans are often employed in jobs that are below their qualifications. A recent study by LinkedIn tells us that veterans are 37 percent more likely to be underemployed than nonveterans.

This November, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, its Veteran Employment Specialists and a coalition of other resources and service providers throughout Colorado are joining forces to offer a variety of workshops, job fairs and other events over the next four weeks. Among the upcoming events.

November 4; 10 am – 3 pm

USAA Community & Veterans Job Fair

Open to the general public, transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members, this event is proudly sponsored by USAA with input from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. Chat virtually with representatives from more than 80 companies that hiring now. To register for this event, go towww.connectingcolorado.com. For a full list of participating companies, go towww.ppwfc.org/usaa-job-fair.

November 12; 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Panel Discussion Serving Weld County Veterans

Presented by Employment Services of Weld County, this panel discussion provides an overview of the many services available to veterans. Participants include representatives from the University of Northern Colorado, Aims Community College, the Northern Colorado Veterans Resource Center, the Larimer County Workforce Center and Employment Services of Weld County. To register, go tohttps://bit.ly/318v8E4.

November 17; 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Virtual Networking Event for Veterans and Spouses

This event is sponsored by Arapahoe-Douglas Works! (A/D Works!) Workforce Center and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Among the participating companies for this hiring event will be Lockheed Martin, Allied Universal, Xcel Energy, Wells Fargo, Amazon Web Services and many others. In attending, you will have an opportunity to meet employers and to network with fellow veterans and spouses. It all takes place on Zoom. To register and for more information, go to http://bit.lv/adw-Vets.

These and many other virtual resources fairs and hiring events will be taking place during November. For a full list, see the calendar at www.hireacoloradovet.gov/. Veterans can also use this website to tap into a jobs database and connect with service providers.

But connecting veterans with employment opportunities isn’t restricted to November. Shortening the transition period for those leaving the military and joining the civilian workforce is a year ‘round effort. The State Veterans Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, provides services at Workforce Centers across the state. Over the last twelve months, Workforce Centers have worked with 25,496 veterans, assisting them in acquiring skills and planning for the future.

Colin Schneider is the State Veterans Program Coordinator. “Veterans have a priority of service in all Workforce Centers,” he says. “I extend an open invitation to all Colorado veterans to use our online resources or make an appointment to meet with a Career Coach at their nearest Workforce Center for assistance.”

“As the Governor’s Proclamation emphasizes, veterans bring a sense of leadership that has been forged through the challenges and demands they faced in military service, and they have the ability to adapt and learn quickly,” says Department of Labor and Employment Executive Director Joe Barela. “Our best employers will tell you they have made a real investment in their business with each veteran they hire. We are proud of our long-standing commitment to the men and women of the Armed Forces. Our approach is veterans helping veterans.”

