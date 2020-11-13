Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 19 – 20 in virtual meeting

DENVER – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss changes to big game regulations that reconsider the method used to determine the resident/nonresident allocation of licenses in the regular limited license draw; an annual review of all big game regulations; adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index; and regulations for Fishers Peak State Park necessary to ensure public safety, to protect natural and cultural resources, and for CPW and its partners to continue collecting further cultural and biological data while allowing for some limited trail and public hunter access during the master planning process at a virtual meeting on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page here.

The commission will also consider aquatic nuisance species boat inspection exemptions; herd management plans for multiple deer units; changes to regulations that include increasing daily vehicle pass fees by $1 at several high-use parks, including Castlewood Canyon, Golden Gate Canyon, Highline Lake, Lake Pueblo, Roxborough and Staunton state parks; annual reviews of fishing and turkey regulations; and 2020 final funding recommendations for the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 19 and adjourn at 5 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 20 and adjourn at noon

Additional agenda items include:

Department of Agriculture update

Department of Natural Resources update

Financial and Capital update

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update

Wolf Ballot Proposition 114 – next steps

Awards and Recognition

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place on January 13 and 14.

