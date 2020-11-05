Bennett Testing Site, TOMORROW
Tri-County Health Department in partnership with CDPHE, MAKO, Arapahoe County, Adams County and Bennet School District is helping to stand up a one day COVID-19 testing site TOMORROW, November 6th, 10am-4pm, at Bennett Elementary School. Testing is open and FREE to anyone in the community. Pre-registration is recommended.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« Local Officials to Visit Free COVID Testing Site in Centennial (Previous News)
Related News
Bennett Testing Site, TOMORROW
COVID-19 testing site TOMORROW, November 6th, 10am-4pm, at Bennett Elementary School
Local Officials to Visit Free COVID Testing Site in Centennial
Testing at the Centennial site is open to anyone; no ID, health insurance or appointments are required, but visitors are encouraged to reduce wait times by pre-registering at tinyurl.com/co-15238 before going to the site. Results from the tests will be available within four days.