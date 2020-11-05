Bennett Testing Site, TOMORROW

| November 5, 2020

Tri-County Health Department in partnership with CDPHE, MAKO, Arapahoe County, Adams County and Bennet School District is helping to stand up a one day COVID-19 testing site TOMORROW, November 6th, 10am-4pm, at Bennett Elementary School. Testing is open and FREE to anyone in the community. Pre-registration is recommended. 

 

