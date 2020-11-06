Arapahoe County Open Spaces virtual town halls, November 9-10

Arapahoe County seeks community input to prioritize the direction of its parks, trails and open spaces program

Potential priorities based on 2020 Master Plan public engagement findings

Littleton, CO – Arapahoe County Open Spaces is hosting two virtual Public Open House meetings to share potential priorities for its future direction for the next decade and beyond.

Community members are invited to attend to learn more about the master planning process, ask questions, review findings to date, and give feedback on potential priority areas for future conservation and recreation efforts. This is one of the last public input opportunities prior to Open Spaces drafting its updated master plan; Arapahoe County residents are strongly encouraged to attend and weigh in.

The virtual Open Houses will be held via Zoom on:

Monday, Nov. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Visit arapahoegov.com/osmasterplan for the meeting links, an interactive StoryMaps tool and questionnaire, and to sign up for project updates.

