Adre Baroz Arrested in New Mexico
(November 19—Alamosa, CO)—A Sanford man wanted in connection with the human remains located in Conejos County was arrested at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico, at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Members of the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who were assisting the Alamosa Police Department in the search for the fugitive, located Adre Baroz (DOB: 10/28/1994) AKA Psycho in Gallup, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon.
Baroz was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup, New Mexico. Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of First Degree Homicide, First Degree Assault and Second Degree Kidnapping.
The warrant remains sealed; therefore, no additional information is available.
No mugshot is available at this time.
