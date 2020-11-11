100 AmeriCorps members to serve in the state’s COVID-19 Containment Response Corps
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will bring on an additional 100 AmeriCorps members to serve in the state’s COVID-19 Containment Response Corps in staggered nine-month terms over the next year.
AmeriCorps members will support case investigation, contact tracing, resource coordination, test result notification, isolation and quarantine monitoring, and other activities to contain the spread of COVID-19 within Colorado.
Conservation Legacy and Community Resource Center will recruit the AmeriCorps members, who will all serve remotely. Each will receive a living allowance and an education award of $4,336.50 upon completing their service.
Priority will be given to interested candidates who apply by Nov. 13 to start on November 30 or December 13 to start service on January 6, 2021. Interested individuals can find more information and apply at colorado.gov/servecolorado.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
100 AmeriCorps members to serve in the state’s COVID-19 Containment Response Corps
AmeriCorps members will support case investigation, contact tracing, resource coordination, test result notification, isolation and quarantine monitoring, and other activities to contain the spread of COVID-19 within Colorado.
Health of Colorado’s Forests in Jeopardy, But Action Plan Delivers Path Forward
About 10 percent of Colorado’s 24 million acres of forest are in urgent need of action to address forest health, wildfire risk and threats to forested water supplies, at a cost of $4.2 billion, according to the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan, released today by the Colorado State Forest Service.