DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will bring on an additional 100 AmeriCorps members to serve in the state’s COVID-19 Containment Response Corps in staggered nine-month terms over the next year.

AmeriCorps members will support case investigation, contact tracing, resource coordination, test result notification, isolation and quarantine monitoring, and other activities to contain the spread of COVID-19 within Colorado.

Conservation Legacy and Community Resource Center will recruit the AmeriCorps members, who will all serve remotely. Each will receive a living allowance and an education award of $4,336.50 upon completing their service.

Priority will be given to interested candidates who apply by Nov. 13 to start on November 30 or December 13 to start service on January 6, 2021. Interested individuals can find more information and apply at colorado.gov/servecolorado.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout