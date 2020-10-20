VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT: MEET CLARIBEL A. ORTEGA

Teens, tweens and parents are invited to spend an hour at home with debut middle-grade author Claribel A. Ortega for a virtual event through the Zoom platform on Saturday, October 24, 2 pm. Ortega will talk about her writing process and how her love for ‘80s pop culture shaped the story of Ghost Squad. A movie adaptation of Ortega’s supernatural fantasy is in the works.

Ortega is a former journalist who writes young adult and middle-grade fantasy stories inspired by her Dominican heritage. She also stars in the podcast “Write or Die” and is an owner of a small graphic design business, specializing in creating apparel for writers and creatives.

Those who register can reserve a free copy of the book and a signed book plate while supplies last.

To register for the event and for information on how to access Zoom, visit arapahoelibraries.org or call 303-LIBRARY (303-542-7279).

