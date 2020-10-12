October 12, 2020 Update on COVID and Schools: Telephone Town Hall Q&A

| October 12, 2020

 

Officials from Arapahoe County school districts, the Tri-County Health Dept. and AllHealth Network will offer the latest information and lessons learned about school reopenings and what to expect this fall.

Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

At the time of the event listen in and ask questions by:

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Energy Office and Bicycle Colorado team up to launch electric bikes pilot program for low-income essential workers

Northeast Transportation Connections, a transportation management agency in Northeast Denver, provided outreach support to community members, and the bikes were ordered, built and distributed by SloHi Bikes on Colfax Avenue.

October 12, 2020 Update on COVID and Schools: Telephone Town Hall Q&A

  Officials from Arapahoe County school districts, the Tri-County Health Dept. and AllHealth Network willRead More

  • Kim Stackhouse-Lawson named first director of CSU’s Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative

  • Strong returning student numbers help offset fall enrollment declines across the CSU System

  • CSU acquires public hydrogen fuel station, a first for the state of Colorado

  • CSU to host free virtual fall Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24

  • Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

  • EVENT SERIES: PARENTING IN A PANDEMIC

  • Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations top 200 for the first time since August

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: