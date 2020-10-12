October 12, 2020 Update on COVID and Schools: Telephone Town Hall Q&A
Officials from Arapahoe County school districts, the Tri-County Health Dept. and AllHealth Network will offer the latest information and lessons learned about school reopenings and what to expect this fall.
Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
At the time of the event listen in and ask questions by:
- Calling 855-436-3656 (*3 to ask a question) or
- Visiting arapahoegov.com/townhall
- Visiting our Facebook page
