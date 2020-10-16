Governor Polis Takes Action to Address Fires in Colorado

| October 16, 2020

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis took action today to address the fires in Colorado. 

The Governor extended an Executive Order concerning multiple fires statewide and authorizing the use of the Colorado National Guard to support firefighting operations throughout the state.  It also extends authorization for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to temporarily suspend certain regulations, certifications, and licensing requirements for out-of-state providers of emergency medical services and physician medical directors to provide support for fire response in Colorado.  

 

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado State Patrol Increases Enforcement of Move Over Law

Colorado State Patrol Increases Enforcement as Part of “Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Day” COLORADORead More

Conversations with Commissioners Bill Holen, District 5

This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services neverRead More

  • Governor Polis Gets Flu Shot, Encourages All Coloradans to Get Vaccinated

  • Governor Polis Takes Action to Address Fires in Colorado

  • Hunters reminded to be careful, monitor health during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Evacuation of Lory State Park ordered due to the Cameron Peak Fire

  • CPW warns of mountain lion activity at Deer Creek Canyon Park

  • Colorado Energy Office and Bicycle Colorado team up to launch electric bikes pilot program for low-income essential workers

  • Kim Stackhouse-Lawson named first director of CSU’s Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative

  • Strong returning student numbers help offset fall enrollment declines across the CSU System

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: