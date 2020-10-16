Governor Polis Takes Action to Address Fires in Colorado
DENVER – Governor Jared Polis took action today to address the fires in Colorado.
The Governor extended an Executive Order concerning multiple fires statewide and authorizing the use of the Colorado National Guard to support firefighting operations throughout the state. It also extends authorization for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to temporarily suspend certain regulations, certifications, and licensing requirements for out-of-state providers of emergency medical services and physician medical directors to provide support for fire response in Colorado.
