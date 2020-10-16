Governor Polis Gets Flu Shot, Encourages All Coloradans to Get Vaccinated

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis received a flu shot today and encouraged all Coloradans to get theirs. Gov. Polis was joined by former Broncos player and Ring of Famer Billy Thompson, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland, Rockies mascot Dinger, Broncos mascot Miles, Broncos cheerleaders and Denver Health staff.

“This year, as we protect ourselves from Covid by keeping our distance from others people and wearing masks, it’s also important to get a flu vaccine to protect ourselves and ensure that our hospitals and health care system is not overwhelmed,” said Governor Jared Polis. “COVID-19 related hospitalizations has increased, and last year thousands of Coloradans were hospitalized due to the flu. Getting a flu vaccine isn’t just about your own health during this pandemic, but also the health of your loved ones and your community and small businesses,” said Governor Polis. “Just like getting a COVID-19 test at one of the state’s community testing sites, getting a flu vaccine is free, quick and easy. Let’s all do our part to minimize the impacts of the flu season and continue taking basic steps like washing our hands, wearing a mask, staying home when you are sick, and avoiding large groups to limit the spread of this virus.”

Coloradans can find a flu clinic location near them at fluvaxcolorado.org.

In June, Gov. Polis sent a letter to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requesting assistance in ensuring Colorado is prepared to respond during flu season, and can prevent the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 from overwhelming the health care system.

