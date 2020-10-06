FSA and CSU Team up to Conduct CFAP 2 Webinar

President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on September 17th that USDA will implement an expansion of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, CFAP 2, will provide producers with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. CFAP 2 will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and other USDA existing authorities. This $14 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to agricultural producers. CSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency have teamed up to conduct a CFAP 2 webinar.

The webinar will be held Tuesday, October 6th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm MST. Topics to be addressed are: • The mechanics of CFAP 2 including signup procedures and required documents

managing the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and PPP programs

Livestock Forage Program (LFP)

ARCPLC choices for the 2021 crop year. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtdumhrTooG9V0Da19hry_uipwzMH8vTxo

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webinar is free but limited to the first 500 that register. The session will be recorded and made available to anyone who can’t attend the live webinar.

For more information, contact Brent Young at 970-580-2204 or email at *protected email* .

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Brandon Terrazas at 720-544-2885 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

