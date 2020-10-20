Front Range Action Day for Particulates Until at least 4 p.m. 10/20/2020

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ACTION DAY ALERT at 4PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from Douglas County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Moderate to heavy smoke can be expected through Tuesday morning for locations in Larimer and Boulder counties near the Cameron Peak, Calwood, and Lefthand Canyon wildfires. Lesser, but moderate, amounts of smoke can be found below these fires along the Front Range Urban Corridor, particularly from Ft. Collins southward to Loveland, Longmont, and Boulder. However drier and windier weather during the day on Tuesday could increase fire activity, so an increase in smoke will be possible by Tuesday afternoon for larger sections of the Front Range from Ft. Collins southward to Denver.

This Particulates Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

At 1PM (MST), Monday, 10/19/2020 the highest AQI value was 58 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout