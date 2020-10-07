EVENT SERIES: PARENTING IN A PANDEMIC

Arapahoe Libraries is hosting a virtual event series on the Zoom platform on topics relating to parenting in a pandemic. To register for the events and for information on how to access Zoom, visit arapahoelibraries.org or call 303-LIBRARY (303-542-7279).

Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Thursday, October 8, 6 pm on the Zoom platform

With so much of our lives now spent learning, working and communicating online, it’s important for parents to stay on top of what’s new and what’s next in this digital world. Internet safety keynote speaker Katie Greer will discuss ways for parents to help kids and households achieve balance in our digitally-driven world. This program is intended to educate audiences to use the internet in a safer, more productive way.

Elementary Education and COVID-19

Tuesday, October 20, 6 pm on the Zoom platform (presented in English) Thursday, October 22, 6 pm on the Zoom platform

(presented in Spanish)

As teachers and families negotiate the challenges that at-home instruction and online learning bring, this presentation will discuss recommendations for communication between home and school, reading and writing at home as well as managing time, space and multiple digital platforms. Insights from early literacy and digital learning concerning screen time, privacy and information literacy will be shared by presenter Silvia Noguerón-Liu, assistant professor in the School of Education at the University of Colorado.

