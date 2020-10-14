Evacuation of Lory State Park ordered due to the Cameron Peak Fire

| October 14, 2020

BELLVUE, Colo. – An evacuation of Lory State Park has been implemented, effective immediately (Oct. 14), due to unsafe conditions presented by the Cameron Peak Fire. 

Cameron Peak Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Redstone Canyon, Buckhorn Road and Stove Prairie that is just west of the state park. Additionally, the adjacent Horsetooth Mountain Park has been closed by Larimer County.

Lory State Park is under voluntary evacuation orders from Cameron Peak Fire officials, but CPW officials made the call for an evacuation of the park in consideration of the safety of visitors and staff. Staff is working to alert any visitors inside the park of the immediate evacuation order – at midday there were only four to five vehicles in the park as visitation has remained low due to the unhealthy smoke conditions. The 135,000-plus acre Cameron Peak Fire is not currently burning on state park grounds.

Equipment and valuable property from the state park will be moved offsite.

Additionally, CPW is announcing that several of the state wildlife areas in Larimer County will be opened up for ranchers in the evacuation area as a place for temporary relocation of livestock and trailers. For more information on that and the properties available, please call CPW’s Fort Collins office at 970-472-4300.

 

