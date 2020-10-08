CSU to host free virtual fall Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24

High school and transfer students interested in engineering can meet virtually with student design teams, check out laboratory demonstrations and learn about engineering careers during Colorado State University’s free Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24.

Register and see the full virtual schedule of events on the college website.

This year’s event has been expanded to a week, offering unique opportunities to students to connect one-on-one with students and faculty in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

Highlights include virtual tours, student panels, sample lectures and breakout sessions. In addition to general sessions, students can explore classes and talk with students and faculty in chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical and biomedical engineering.

The Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering trains students to engage the global societal and environmental challenges of the day through research, education, innovation and outreach. An ABET-accredited institution, the college engages in cutting-edge research that provides students hands-on learning.

