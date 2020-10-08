CSU to host free virtual fall Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24

| October 8, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High school and transfer students interested in engineering can meet virtually with student design teams, check out laboratory demonstrations and learn about engineering careers during Colorado State University’s free Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24.

Register and see the full virtual schedule of events on the college website.

This year’s event has been expanded to a week, offering unique opportunities to students to connect one-on-one with students and faculty in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

Highlights include virtual tours, student panels, sample lectures and breakout sessions. In addition to general sessions, students can explore classes and talk with students and faculty in chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical and biomedical engineering.

The Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering trains students to engage the global societal and environmental challenges of the day through research, education, innovation and outreach. An ABET-accredited institution, the college engages in cutting-edge research that provides students hands-on learning.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Education, Front Page, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

CSU acquires public hydrogen fuel station, a first for the state of Colorado

The CSU station will be one of the few electrolyzer stations in the U.S. that will generate hydrogen on-site by splitting water molecules using electricity.

CSU to host free virtual fall Engineering Exploration Week Oct. 19-24

This year’s event has been expanded to a week, offering unique opportunities to students to connect one-on-one with students and faculty in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

  • Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

  • Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations top 200 for the first time since August

  • Documentary on CSU’s first 150 years to debut on Rocky Mountain PBS Oct. 1

  • Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day

  • EPA awards Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment grant funding to prevent pollution

  • Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver Broncos Team Up for a Special National Voter Registration Day Town Hall

  • “Leaf Peeping” season in Colorado is on; please peep responsibly

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: