COVID-19 hospitalizations top 200 for the first time since August

The total number of patients in Colorado currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 today rose to 200 for the first time since August 9. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) receives data on COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Colorado Hospital Association daily. This increase in hospitalizations follows a large increase in cases that began in mid-September.

“We’re all sick of the pandemic, but this increase in hospitalizations is a clear signal that it’s not sick of us,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s extremely important that we continue to follow recommendations to stay healthy and keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.”

A modeling report released September 16 indicated that hospitalizations had plateaued in late summer, while showing a slight upward trend in Colorado’s infection rate. A total of 22 newly reported confirmed cases has brought the current number of confirmed hospitalizations to 200.

“Coloradans who develop COVID-19 should follow public health instructions to isolate and people who are exposed should quarantine. That is our best chance to prevent further spread of the virus,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

This is just another reminder that now more than ever we must continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Coloradans should limit in-person gatherings, wash hands regularly, maintain physical distance of 6 or more feet from people, and wear a mask when around people outside of their household to help reduce the number of people who get sick with COVID-19.

Getting a flu shot is especially critical this year to prevent the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 on Colorado’s hospitals. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year. More than 3,500 Coloradans were hospitalized with the flu last season. Flu will place additional strain on our health care system as the response to COVID-19 continues in the fall of 2020 and into 2021. The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to lower your risk of getting sick with the flu. To find out where to get a flu vaccination, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

