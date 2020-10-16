Conversations with Commissioners Bill Holen, District 5
This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Holen will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities.
A Virtual Conversation with
Commissioner Bill L. Holen
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
7-8 p.m.
At the time of the event, listen in and ask questions by either:
– Calling 855-436-3656
– Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall
