Anythink® libraries closed for staff training

| October 1, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, for an all-staff training day. All branches will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.  

 

 

