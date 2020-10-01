Anythink® libraries closed for staff training
Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, for an all-staff training day. All branches will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
