Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Issued for northeastern Colorado

Issued at 9:00 AM MDT, Thursday, October 8, 2020

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, and Yuma counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Ft. Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, and Wray.

Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MDT, Thursday, October 8, 2020 to 9:00 AM MDT, Friday, October 9, 2020.

Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook: Moderate to heavy smoke transported from several local wildfires has been observed across the advisory area Thursday morning. Smoke will be slow to decrease on Thursday, especially for locations along the Platte River Valley. Additional smoke is expected to be transported into the area late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening, resulting in continued periods of moderate to heavy smoke through early Friday morning.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd

http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd

