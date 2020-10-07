Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke
Issued for northeastern Colorado
Issued at 9:00 AM MDT, Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, and Yuma counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Ft. Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, and Wray.
Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MDT, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 to 4:00 PM MDT, Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Outlook: Moderate to heavy smoke transported from several local wildfires has been observed across the advisory area Wednesday morning. Smoke is expected to be slow to decrease on Wednesday, especially for locations along the Platte River Valley.
