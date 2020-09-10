You are invited to the 2020 Bennett Days

| September 10, 2020

Adams County, Colo. (September 10, 2020): The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be joined by the Bennett Fire Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol for the Bennett Days Parade at 2:00 PM on September 12, 2020.

The Bennett Days celebration will begin at 9:00 AM with a Pedal On! Bicycle ride through various parts of town. There will be snacks, giveaways, and more for participants and spectators. The parade will begin at 3:00 PM with the Adams County Motor Cycle Unit serving as the lead for the parade. COVID precautions will be in and place and there will not be any walkers involved in the parade.

We welcome you to see the fun, interview Bennett residents as they enjoy one of the first organized events in many months, and cover the parade.

 

