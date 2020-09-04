Town of Bennett approves temporary water restrictions

BENNETT — The Town of Bennett Board of Trustees approved temporary mandatory residential and commercial water restrictions beginning Aug. 26 until Sept. 8.

Due to an incident involving a recent power outage, some of the Town of Bennett water supply has been slightly interrupted. In order to alleviate pressure on the water system and to protect available and future water supply, the Board approved temporary water restrictions.

The water restrictions limit residential and commercial irrigation of landscaped areas, including gardens, parks, right-of-way and medians, hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation to two days a week.

• Even street addresses Monday and Thursday;

• Odd street addresses Tuesday and Friday.

Watering and irrigation may not occur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and may not exceed four hours total. Hand watering is permitted on any day except between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Unattended hose watering is not permitted.

Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer or other vehicle is allowed on teh same designated days as irrigation except during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Washing must be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose with a shut-off valve.

The following uses of water are not permitted at any time during the restriction period:

• Washing down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots or other hard-surfaced areas.

• Washing down buildings or structures for reasons other than immediate fire protection.

• Flushing gutters or permitting water to run in any gutter or street.

Failure to repair a controllable leak within a reasonable period after having been given a direct notice to repair the leak.

Any person who is found to have violated these restrictions is subject to a fine.

These restrictions will expire on Sept. 8. The Mayor and the Town Administrator may take action to extend or repeal the water restrictions during this time.

More information can be found online at townofbennett.colorado.gov.

