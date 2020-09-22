Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver Broncos Team Up for a Special National Voter Registration Day Town Hall

DENVER, Colo- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is joining the Denver Broncos today for a public virtual town hall celebrating National Voter Registration Day.

“With Election Day in just 43 days, we’re in the fourth quarter and it’s important to make sure Coloradans are ready to make their voices heard,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m excited to partner with my favorite football team, the Denver Broncos, to discuss the importance of Coloradans registering and making a plan to vote.”

“Voting is a fundamental process in the democratic system,” Broncos Executive Director of Community Development Allie Engelken said. “The Denver Broncos have hosted voter education sessions for players, coaches and team staff, and we are now looking forward to connecting directly with Broncos Country on National Voter Registration Day. We are thankful for the partnership with Secretary Griswold and her office as well as Rise to Vote.”

Secretary Griswold will be joined by representatives from the Broncos to discuss why voting and being an active citizen is important. The town hall will also provide instructions for Broncos fans on how to register to vote as well the tools that are available to them to track their ballots, or find their nearest voter center or drop box.

The town hall will be held today at 2:30 p.m. To register, please visit: https://denverbroncos.formstack.com/forms/broncos_country_vote_town_hall

For more information, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov or www.denverbroncos.com/vote.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout