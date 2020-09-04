Reminder to check public health requirements ahead of Labor Day Weekend

As we begin to wind down what has been an extraordinary summer, we want to again extend our thank you for the role you have played in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. While we mourn those we have lost to this virus, and seek to help those who have suffered economically, we are also thankful that the efforts by the state and compliance by our many businesses and professionals have so far prevented a second large spike in cases in our state.

As you are likely aware, the slight rise in cases Colorado did experience in mid-July was no doubt due in part to Independence Day celebrations that were not in compliance with public health orders and best practices. Thus, as we approach another holiday weekend with Labor Day on September 7th, we ask that you, our licensees and stakeholders, help us ensure that we can take time to relax and honor the social and economic achievements of American workers, while also remaining aware that we are not yet out of this crisis. We need to continue to act responsibly so that we do not undo our progress.

We continue to urge you to adhere to the orders issued by Governor Polis and the health experts at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), including continued compliance with the statewide mask ordinance and social distancing requirements. Please take a moment to visit both the Safer at Home website for industry-specific information, and DORA’s COVID-19 Updates for Licensees and Consumers page for information pertaining to specific DORA-regulated programs and professions.

Please know that if you violate current public health orders, depending on the nature of the violation, regulatory action may be taken against your license.

Then, be sure to review our Guidance for Employers and Places of Public Accommodation which provides a clear overview of considerations surrounding the use of masks in public.

We know it hasn’t been an easy road, but want to assure you that we are endeavoring each day to balance public health and safety with the need to keep Colorado businesses open and our economy strong. Thank you for working with us during this time. We hope that you and your loved ones enjoy a beautiful holiday weekend.

