Pledge to Bike to Wherever Next Week

The Denver region will celebrate cycling virtually September 21-25

September 17, 2020 (Denver, CO) – Bikers around the Denver region plan to ditch their cars next week to participate in Bike to Wherever Week, a virtual event hosted by Way to Go. Bike to Wherever Week, which will take place from September 21-25, is a region-wide celebration of cycling encouraging commuters to opt for a bike over a vehicle – whether it’s to ride to a workplace, the store, the park, or the coffee shop.

The Way to Go team created Bike to Wherever Week as an alternative to Bike to Work Day, which was cancelled earlier this summer due to the unprecedented and evolving impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bike to Work Day, which is the second largest event of its kind in the nation, typically attracts more than 30,000 participants to breakfast stations and parties throughout the region.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host any physical festivities this year, we are excited to host our first virtual biking event,” said Allison Redmon, Way to Go manager. “This is a great way for people to try biking out and see all the benefits it has to offer. Even though we won’t be together in person, we plan on keeping the good times rolling with prizes and social media updates.”

Way to Go has partnered with the Colorado Classic team and the Gates Corporation to get more people on bikes. Anyone who pledges to ride during Bike to Wherever Week will automatically be entered to win a Priority Bicycles Brilliant L Train Bicycle, equipped with a Gates Carbon Drive belt system. There will also be opportunities to participate and win prizes through social media.

Even though Bike to Work Day festivities have been cancelled, the theme of Bike to Wherever remains the same: rejoining the movement. Bike to Wherever is all about reminding people of the fun and freedom of biking, while encouraging those who may have forgotten to dust the bike off and give it a try. It’s easy to get hooked! Survey results show that first-time Bike to Work Day participants are more likely than other riders to continue biking on a regular basis.

Interested folks can find more information and pledge to ride their bikes at biketowherever.org.

